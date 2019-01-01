Second Home Hollywood Workspace as creative as you are 1370 N. St. Andrews Place

Los Angeles

CA 90028 +1 (323) 366-2554

"Second Home is engineering the new creative hothouse."



-- Wallpaper* Magazine

Our Hollywood site is a mix of beautiful workspaces created for individuals and teams. It's co-working with soul.



The campus includes:

Weekly cultural, educational, and wellness events 50,000 sq ft garden filled with 6,500 trees and plants In-house restaurant and bar with central courtyard for all-day dining Events auditorium for 200 people 2am liquor license Public-facing Libreria bookshop High-speed private internet Meeting rooms and breakout spaces Open 24/7 with full-time security Fully serviced with on-site operational team Parking options available Reception and mail room services

Your membership options Hollywood Studio

membership Beautiful private offices for teams of 4 to 200, all with natural light, curves and filled with plants. Offices from $2500 per month Book a tour Resident

membership Permanent desk in a tranquil workspace, surrounded by plants and trees. Perfect for individuals and small teams $675 per month Book a tour Hollywood Hollywood Roaming

membership Hot desk across our workspace, plus full access to all Second Home services and community, including our Breakthrough programme. Suitable for individuals and small teams. $400 per month Book a tour

6,500 trees and plants.



700 tons of soil and vegetation.



LA's densest urban forest.



Designed by the acclaimed Spanish architects Selgascano.



Learn more about them below.

selgascano’s Second Home

For larger companies, there's private studio space for teams of up to 135. Download our campus pack.

Our co-working campus includes a historic building designed in the 1960s by Paul Williams - the first African-American to be admitted to the American Institute of Architects. Find out more about Paul Williams - described by NPR as "a trailblazing black architect who helped shape LA".

We don’t just curate our community.



We connect it too.



This is the sole purpose of our dedicated Breakthrough Team: helping our members share what they’re working on, meet potential collaborators and solve problems. Together.

Karin - one of our Breakthrough Managers

98% of members say they're more creative now they’re at Second Home.



90% of members have collaborated with each other on new projects, ideas and businesses.



90% of members say Second Home’s unique design is why they love working here.

Director David Lynch speaking at the Second Home Pavilion

Hearing new ideas and ways of thinking helps you be more creative - that's why we curate a diverse cultural program for our community. Check our upcoming cultural events

New school building in Nairobi, funded by Second Home

Social impact is central to everything we do - from sustainability to community outreach.



We also offer discounts for charities and underrepresented groups. Find out more about our social values.

How our community helped Bulb become the UK’s top green energy company.

