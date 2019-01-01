1370 N. St. Andrews Place
Los Angeles
CA 90028
"Second Home is engineering the new creative hothouse."
-- Wallpaper* Magazine
Our Hollywood site is a mix of beautiful workspaces created for individuals and teams. It's co-working with soul.
The campus includes:
Beautiful private offices for teams of 4 to 200, all with natural light, curves and filled with plants.
Offices from $2500 per month
Permanent desk in a tranquil workspace, surrounded by plants and trees. Perfect for individuals and small teams
$675 per month
Hot desk across our workspace, plus full access to all Second Home services and community, including our Breakthrough programme. Suitable for individuals and small teams.
$400 per month
6,500 trees and plants.
700 tons of soil and vegetation.
LA's densest urban forest.
Designed by the acclaimed Spanish architects Selgascano.
Learn more about them below.
selgascano’s Second Home
For larger companies, there's private studio space for teams of up to 135.
Our co-working campus includes a historic building designed in the 1960s by Paul Williams - the first African-American to be admitted to the American Institute of Architects.
We don’t just curate our community.
We connect it too.
This is the sole purpose of our dedicated Breakthrough Team: helping our members share what they’re working on, meet potential collaborators and solve problems. Together.
Karin - one of our Breakthrough Managers
98% of members say they're more creative now they’re at Second Home.
90% of members have collaborated with each other on new projects, ideas and businesses.
90% of members say Second Home’s unique design is why they love working here.
Hearing new ideas and ways of thinking helps you be more creative - that's why we curate a diverse cultural program for our community.
Social impact is central to everything we do - from sustainability to community outreach.
We also offer discounts for charities and underrepresented groups.
How our community helped Bulb become the UK’s top green energy company.
Stunning co-working and cultural venue in the heart of East London's creative cluster.
Studio, Roaming, Community and Charity memberships available.
Magical workspace and poetry bookshop in a building with an impeccable cultural heritage.
Studio, Resident, Community and Charity memberships available.
Iconic workspace and innovation lab in the heart of leafy Clerkenwell Green.
Studio, Roaming and Community memberships available.
Light-filled workspace and wellness hub in a 19th century market building on Lisbon's waterfront.
Studio, Community, Resident, Roaming and Summer Workation memberships available.